SC Governor Nikki Haley congratulates Donald Trump

Republican S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley congratulated president-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday morning.
“After a hard-fought campaign, where we have seen great passion and frustration among voters, the people have spoken,” Haley said in a statement. “This is an opportunity for the country to unite and work together, and, as governor of South Carolina, I will partner with our new president to move our state and nation forward.
Earlier this year, Haley urged people to resist “the siren call of the angriest voices,” in her GOP response to President Barack Obama’s State of the Union. Haley had endorsed GOP U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida in the S.C. Republican presidential primary.
