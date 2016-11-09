Where in SC did Trump beat Romney, Clinton underperform Obama?

In his quest to win the White House, Republican Donald Trump not only snatched some blue states from the Democrats, but he built on the last GOP nominee’s performance in South Carolina.
At the same time, Democrat Hillary Clinton underperformed her predecessor in some key areas in the Palmetto State, much as she did nationwide.
According to numbers available Wednesday from the S.C. Election Commission, Trump won 1,142,659 votes in South Carolina, 71,014 more than Republican nominee Mitt Romney in 2012, who also carried the state but only with 1,071,645 votes.
Clinton garnered 847,473 vote in a losing effort in South Carolina, more than 18,000 fewer than Barack Obama did en route to his 2012 re-election.
Greenville County provided Trump one of his biggest vote totals in the state, 125,595 versus 121,685 for Romney. The Upstate as a whole saw one of the biggest jumps in support for the GOP. Next door to Greenville, Spartanburg County had nearly 10,000 new votes for the Republican nominee, while Anderson produced an extra 8,000, York 7,000 and Lancaster 4,000.
But on the coast, Horry County gave Trump his second-largest county total, 83,819, up more than 9,000 from four years earlier. Horry was also the county that gave Trump his largest win in the GOP primary back in June.
But elsewhere in the state, Trump did worse than Romney, especially along the coast.
In Charleston County, Trump received 2,400 fewer votes than Romney and 2,700 fewer in Beaufort County. In Richland County, the GOP nominee received some 350 fewer votes than his predecessor.
Clinton actually gained votes on Obama in the Lowcountry, although the region gained voters from 2012 to 2016 overall. She added almost 600 votes to her total in Dorchester County, almost 2,000 in Berkeley County and almost 12,000 in Charleston County. She also added 4,500 in Richland County, going to 108,401 from 103,989, and another 1,000 in Lexington County, to 35,143 from 34,418.
But elsewhere, Clinton’s support dropped from Obama’s total, especially in smaller counties that usually vote Democratic. Her total dropped by 4,500 in Orangeburg, 3,500 in Sumter, and 2,100 in Hampton.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
WHERE TRUMP GAINED THE MOST
Spartanburg: 76,101 (from 66,969 for Romney)
Horry: 83,819 (from 72,127)
Anderson: 56,109 (from 48,709)
York: 66,245 (from 59,546)
Lancaster: 23,598 (from 19,333)
WHERE CLINTON LOST THE MOST
Orangeburg: 26,258 (from 30,720 for Obama)
Sumter: 24,024 (from 27,589)
Hampton: 36,731 (from 38,885)
Darlington: 13,866 (from 15,457)
Spartanburg: 39,885 (from 41,461)
Comments