Sunday alcohol sales at stores overwhelmingly approved in Spartanburg

Residents in the city of Spartanburg and Spartanburg County will be able to purchase beer and wine on Sundays in grocery, convenience and other stores following the passage of two separate referendums Tuesday.
Stores will be able to apply for licenses with the state to sell alcohol on Sundays. The measure only applies to off-premise consumption.
Sunday sales of alcohol are banned statewide in South Carolina, but the ban can be overturned by voters in individual counties and municipalities.
In the city, 75 percent of voters approved the Sunday alcohol retail sales with 7,205 votes. There were 2,418 ballots cast against the measure.
In the county, about 64 percent of voters approved the alcohol referendum with 55,338 votes. There were 31,064 ballots cast against the measure.
Both the city and county already allow alcohol sales at restaurants and bars on Sundays.
Some voters at Fairforest Elementary School in Spartanburg had mixed opinions about the Sunday alcohol referendum.
Holly Owens of Spartanburg said she didn’t support the measure because of her faith. As a Christian, Owens said she wasn’t willing to support it because she felt it sent a bad message.
Sunday is typically a family day, Owens said, and if kids are exposed to people drinking, they might think it’s accepted behavior.
Darcy Berglan said she didn’t really have an opinion about the Sunday alcohol referendum because she’s not old enough to drink.
“It really doesn’t matter to me,” Berglan said.
In Gaffney, nearly 58 percent of voters also passed a referendum to allow Sunday alcohol sales in convenience stores, grocery stores, bars and restaurants.
There were 2,691 votes in favor of the Sunday alcohol sales and 1,979 votes against.
