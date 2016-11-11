Trump shows every sign of carrying out sweeping immigration crackdown

2:03 John Podesta addresses Clinton supporters early Wednesday morning Pause

2:08 Clinton and Trump vote on election day

4:12 Election 2016, in (just over) 4 minutes

1:44 What do the polls mean?

2:53 Obama: You can't tell the difference between Saturday Night Live and what's actually happening on the news

1:23 Gov. Haley in Ridgeland: We have Matthew victims' backs

2:55 President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

2:01 Will Ferrell campaigns before the NC State Wolfpack game

4:15 Clinton holds press conference to address the reopening of email investigation

3:01 Hillary Clinton calls for people to come together out of mutual respect