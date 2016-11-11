Anti-Trump protest planned for Friday night in Columbia

An organized protest of Donald Trump’s election as president is planned for Friday night in Columbia.
The protest is planned for 9 p.m. on S.C. State House grounds.
As of early Friday afternoon, 130 people had said on Facebook they would attend, with another 290 interested in going.
The event follows protests in other major American cities since the Republican New York businessman became the president-elect early Wednesday morning.
“After we saw all of the major cities hosting protests, we thought it would be a good idea to get our local community involved in something,” one of the event’s three organizers said.
She said she would not give her name for fear of retribution from Trump supporters.
