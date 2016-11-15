Rec Commission board member resigns

One of the seven Richland County Recreation Commission board members that Gov. Nikki Haley intends to fire has walked away on his own.
Wilbert Lewis resigned Tuesday, becoming the only board member to step down after turmoil at the troubled commission.
Lewis was not one of the five board members that a group of Richland County legislators had accused of allowing unwarranted pay raises and widespread nepotism at the commission.
After those lawmakers requested Haley remove the five board members, the Republican governor moved to fire all seven.
“Although I believe he is one of the few on this board who have acted in the best interest of the agency and the employees, I respect his decision to allow the commission to move forward with a new board in a new direction,” said state Sen. Joel Lourie, D-Richland. “His departure should be viewed as a sacrifice by a respected public servant who is putting the greater good ahead of his personal ambition.”
In addition to Lewis, board chair J. Marie Green has said she would not seek re-appointment when he term ends in February.
Haley’s firings were not immediate. Board members can request a Nov. 30 hearing to defend themselves.
