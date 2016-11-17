Why is Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo meeting with Trump?

Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo met this week with Donald Trump, according to the president-elect’s transition team.
A spokesman for the conservative congressman from Wichita, Kansas, confirmed the meeting took place on Wednesday. But he said he couldn’t comment on what Pompeo discussed with Trump or whether Pompeo is under consideration for any post in the executive branch.
“He is focused on the new Congress and serving the people of Kansas,” the spokesman, T.W. Arrighi, said of Pomep.
“Donald Trump will make his his decisions in due time regarding positions in his administration.”
Pompeo is a graduate of the military academy at West Point and Harvard University. He served in the Army before founding Thayer Aerospace, a company that made parts for commercial and military aircraft. He was elected to Congress in 2010 on a wave of tea party support and now serves on the Energy and Commerce and the House Intelligence Committee.
Pompeo also served on the House Select Benghazi Committee. The special panel was created in 2014 to probe the attacks in Libya that killed four Americans, including the U.S. ambassador.
Lindsay Wise: 202-383-6007, @lindsaywise
