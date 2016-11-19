Trump meets with Kansas’ Kris Kobach, immigration hardliner

Kris Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state whose hardline immigration stance has caught the attention of Donald Trump, will meet with the president-elect Sunday.
The two men will meet in Bedminster, NJ, where Trump is spending the weekend, transition spokesman Jason Miller said Saturday. Trump has been meeting with a variety of people since the election both to interview for jobs and to seek advice.
Kobach, already a member of Trump’s transition team, advised Trump on immigration policy, one of the Republican’s top priorities, throughout the campaign and added Trump’s promise to build a wall along the Southern border to the Republican Party’s national platform. He had been talked about as a possible attorney general but that speculation ended Friday when Trump nominated Sen. Jeff Sessions for the job.
This week, Kobach told FOX News that the Trump administration will likely move to deport illegal immigrants upon arrest instead of the current policy of deporting those who have been convicted. He also told Reuters that Trump's advisers were considering whether a national registry of immigrants and visitors from Muslim countries.
Kobach was the architect of one of the toughest immigration laws in the country, which he drafted when he was a professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Arizona’s controversial 2010 SB-1070 law most notably requires law enforcement officers to demand to see the papers of anyone they suspected of being in the country illegally, and has been denounced for encouraging racial profiling. SB 1070 has faced legal challenges since it was signed into law, and many of its provisions have been struck down.
He has been criticized for his legal work for the Federation for American Immigration Reform, or FAIR, an organization that says it is working to “reduce the harmful impact of uncontrolled immigration.” In 2014, his Democratic opponent, Jean Schodorf, called him an “extremist” and accused him of having ties to white nationalist groups, which he called “an outrageous accusation.”
The outspoken conservative has served as Kansas secretary of state since 2011, championing stricter voting laws and gaining the power to prosecute election crimes last year.
