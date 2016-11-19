Clyburn declares for potentially contentious Dem leadership vote

Jim Clyburn sent a letter to his U.S. House colleagues this week announcing his bid for another term as the assistant Democratic leader.
But while House Republicans and both parties in the Senate quickly selected their leadership teams in the aftermath of the Nov. 8 vote, House Democrats postponed their leadership election until Nov. 30.
The delay is considered a sign of displeasure with the Democrats’ leadership after the party was denied a House majority for the fourth straight election. Minority leader Nancy Pelosi, after more than a decade at the head of the House caucus, has already drawn at least one challenger in the secret-ballot vote.
