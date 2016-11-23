SC Lt. Gov. McMaster on Haley heading to the UN

South Carolina’s lieutenant governor has given his first public comment since it was announced his boss would take a position in Donald Trump’s cabinet.
Henry McMaster posted his congratulations to Nikki Haley on Facebook after it was announced she would be nominated for the job of ambassador to the United Nations.
“In selecting Governor Nikki Haley to serve as United States Ambassador to the United Nations, President-Elect Donald Trump has again demonstrated his determination to make America greater than ever before,” writes McMaster, an early supporter of Trump’s insurgent bid for the Republican nomination.
“Governor Haley will be an inspiration to all who believe in the American dream, at home and around the world. South Carolina is bursting with talent, and today we swell with pride that one of our daughters is preparing to step into history on the world stage.”
McMaster is next in line to become governor of South Carolina, but did not mention any potential role for himself in Trump’s administration, despite speculation he could also be in line for a job in Washington.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @bristowathome, @buzzatthestate
