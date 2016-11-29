Lindsey Graham praises Trump’s pick for HHS secretary

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has been a long-time critic of Donald Trump, but on Tuesday he agreed with one decision made by the president-elect.
Graham praised Trump’s pick to of conservative Georgia Rep. Tom Price to head the Department of Health and Human Services, touting Price’s longstanding opposition to President Obama’s Affordable Care Act.
“Tom understands healthcare from the perspective of a practicing physician for more than twenty years,” Graham said in a statement. “He will bring energy and experience to the table in helping to create a new healthcare system that focuses on affordability and sustainability. The American people deserve high-quality results and I look forward to working with Dr. Price to repeal and replace Obamacare.”
As a congressman, Price has introduced legislation that would replace the Affordable Care Act in every Congress since 2009.
