ETV president to step down

The head of South Carolina’s public broadcaster is leaving after seven years on the job.
Linda O’Bryon will step down from her post as president of SC ETV and SC Public Radio in the fall of 2017, O’Bryon has told the ETV commission.
“It has been my great honor to serve the citizens of South Carolina through heading up one of the nation’s leading state networks,” O’Bryon said in a statement. “I am leaving at a time when ETV has re-ignited production of local and national programming with support from donors and underwriters. At the same time, we have seen renewed support from the General Assembly to shore up an infrastructure that is a huge and important backbone for digital education in the schools, emergency communications and transparency.”
O’Bryon started her career as a news reporter, and she has worked at all levels of broadcasting for 45 years, with 40 of those years in public media. She is the founding executive editor of Nightly Business Report, a program she co-anchored daily for more than a decade.
Since O’Bryon joined ETV in 2010, the network has opened a new state-of-the art radio production facility, completed a major renovation of the ETV Telecommunications Center and has secured funding to shore up an infrastructure that includes 600 towers around the state. ETV also launched a number of national and local program series/specials under O’Bryon’s leadership.
“Linda O’Bryon came to ETV when the agency was most in need of the strong, steady leadership she immediately provided,” said Brent Nelsen, who chairs the ETV Commission. “Over the last six years she has succeeded in making the organization a more nimble, entrepreneurial and customer-oriented organization. Ms. O’Bryon has left a deep and lasting mark on ETV to the benefit of all South Carolinians.”
