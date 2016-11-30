Hurricane Matthew damage will cost state $64M

Hurricane Matthew will cost the state of South Carolina almost $64 million, even after the federal government picks up most of the disaster’s bill, S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley’s office said on Wednesday.
The Republican governor plans to ask that state lawmakers include that $64 million in next year’s budget, her office said.
The October storm caused nearly $341 million in public damage, according to estimates provided by the governor’s office. About $100 million of that was to state-owned roads.
Federal programs will cover most of those costs. But state government still is on the hook for $30.4 million in damage to state roads and $33.5 million in damage to public buildings and other infrastructure, debris removal costs and emergency procedures – including evacuations.
Hurricane Matthew’s impact will prove smaller than the historic October 2015 flooding, according to the governor’s office’s estimates.
Last year, her office said the flooding would cost the state $114 million.
However, lawmakers spent roughly $150 state money on flood costs, including $40 million in grants to S.C. farmers that Haley unsuccessfully opposed.
S.C. lawmakers will have an added $446 million to spend next year, bringing the state’s general fund budget to $7.9 billion, the Board of Economic Advisors has formally forecast.
That total includes $139 million reserved for one-time costs — like building projects — if the state closes its books with a surplus. The state’s next budget will take effect July 1.
Hurricane Matthew caused $52 million in insured crop losses and $32 million in lost or displaced visitor spending for downtown Charleston, Hilton Head Island and the Grand Strand, according to Haley’s office.
Staff writer Cassie Cope contributed to this story.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
