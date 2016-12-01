Two public forums planned Tuesday in Rock Hill on impact of election, local unity

Two groups will hold public forums and panel discussions Tuesday evening in Rock Hill to discuss the impact of Donald Trump’s election as president on race, religion and the York County community.
Organizers say they hope the community in Rock Hill and York County comes together for discussions to promote unity following the election and after protests and other concerns voiced over interaction with police and the responsiveness of local government.
Concerned Black Men of Rock Hill, which this summer marched on the Rock Hill Police Department and made a list of requests about transparency, is holding a forum called “How will the Trump presidency affect us?”
The forum, the third by the group after it demanded that local police address concerns of how police deal with people of color, will feature panelists and questions from the audience.
The group held previous forums about police tactics and whether “white privilege” exists. Those forums brought together people of different races and viewpoints for a healthy discussion, organizers said.
The public is invited to attend, ask questions, and be a part of the discussion, said Brad Rawlinson, a Rock Hill lawyer and one of the organizers of Concerned Black Men of Rock Hill.
The forum starts at 6:30 p.m. at Tuesday at 147 Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill.
In addition, Providence Presbytery’s Committee for Racial and Religious Conciliation and the AME Zion Church’s Rock Hill district will host a “Reset for Harmony and Understanding” talk.
The forum starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the AME Zion Kenneth Monroe Transformation center, 745 Saluda St., Rock Hill.
The event will feature political leaders, Winthrop professors Jenifer Disney, John Holder and Virginia Williams, religious leaders and young people. Representatives from the Democratic and Republican parties in York County have been invited to be part of the panel, organizers said.
The panel discussion is meant to be a way for residents to talk about the election and how the community can come together, said Dorothy “Dot” Killian, a lawyer and Presbyterian minister who will serve as moderator.
The conciliation committee over the past several years has brought together Christians, Jews, Muslims and people of other religions and ethnic backgrounds for discussions, meals and shared fellowship.
Both events are free and open to the public.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
