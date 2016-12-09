Marker will honor trailblazing African-American SC senator

A historical marker will be unveiled on Sunday to honor a trailblazing state senator.
A marker honoring the birthplace of former Sen. Kay Patterson will be unveiled Sunday in the Round O community of Darlington County.
Patterson, elected in 1985, was the second African-African to enter the S.C. Senate since Reconstruction. He succeeded the first post-Reconstruction African-American senator, I. DeQuincey Newman, after Newman died in office.
The marker will be unveiled by the South Carolina African-American Heritage Commission and Round O Missionary Baptist Church in a 10 a.m. ceremony at the church, 1900 Society Hill Road, Darlington.
Legislators from the Darlington, Florence, Marion and Sumter county delegations are expected to attend. A banquet will preceed the dedication.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Comments