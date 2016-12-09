Graham hails defense bill that raises military pay, boosts MOX

S.C. Sen. Lindsey Graham praised the passage of a national defense bill Thursday that will raise military pay, reform health care for armed service members and continue construction of the MOX plant at South Carolina’s Savannah River site.
The 2017 National Defense Authorization Act was approved by the Senate 92-7. The House previously approved the legislation last week.
The bill “streamlines the administration of the Defense Health Agency, expands telehealth capabilities for beneficiaries, reforms TRICARE healthcare plans, and establishes a Joint Trauma System designed to improve battlefield medicine,” Graham said in a press release.
The NDAA also approves a 2.1 percent pay raise for all service members, and “directs the Department of Energy to continue construction of the MOX facility at the Savannah River Site,” which has long been delayed.
“This bill has been hailed as the most significant reform measure for the Pentagon since the Goldwater-Nichols Act of 1986,” Graham said.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Comments