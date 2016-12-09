NC Republican opposes short-term spending bill in preview of how he’ll lead conservative wing

Two conservative members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation this week lodged their opposition to a stopgap spending bill that earned bipartisan House support but is facing significant push-back in the Senate.
For one of those North Carolina members, the vote previews his work ahead as leader of the largest group of conservative lawmakers on the Hill.
U.S. Reps. Walter Jones and Mark Walker were two of 33 Republican lawmakers in the House on Thursday to oppose the “continuing resolution” budget legislation, designed to avert a federal government shutdown. The bill, if approved by the Senate, will keep government agencies functioning through the end of April.
House Republicans largely supported the stopgap measure to give President-elect Donald Trump and his incoming administration time to weigh in on federal spending priorities and the nation’s growing debt.
But, Walker and Jones both criticized the use of a short-term funding bill.
For Walker, the vote gives some insight into how he’ll approach leading the Republican Study Committee next year.
For Jones, a Republican from eastern North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District, the vote against the bill follows his regular opposition to budgets that conflate ongoing debt and military spending problems, his office told McClatchy Friday.
Still, the stopgap bill included allocating hundreds of millions in federal aid money to North Carolinians hurt by Hurricane Matthew – many of whom live in Jones’ coastal district. Jones’ office said Friday he supports federal assistance funding for Hurricane Matthew recovery but wanted to see that money approved through standalone legislation, not tied to a short-term budget bill.
The House bill appropriates federal money to N.C. to pay for a range of post-disaster needs, including help for farmers, people whose homes were flooded and ruined public infrastructure.
Neither Jones nor Walker’s vote hurt the bill’s chances of passing in the House. It passed in a 326-96 vote. North Carolina’s three Democratic representatives supported the bill.
Jones’ office said Friday he was prepared with a specific Hurricane Matthew bill to ensure federal aid, in case the larger spending bill failed.
Walker, from N.C.’s 6th Congressional District, said in a statement following the vote he hopes the short-term budget bill isn’t a sign of how Congress will operate next year. Walker is chairman-elect of the Republican Study Committee, a group of conservative House members who advocate for a balanced budget and reduced spending.
The current RSC chairman, Rep. Bill Flores from Texas, joined the House majority in voting for the bill Thursday.
Walker’s opposition this week signals he’ll lead the RSC next year in pushing back against last-minute legislation often loaded with spending and provisions designed to solicit broad support from lawmakers.
His office said Friday that Walker prefers a short-term spending bill to “omnibus” spending packages used in year’s past. But, Walker wants to see budget legislation debated next year with enough time to allow for constituent feedback, Walker spokesman Jack Minor said. The stopgap measured introduced this week, he said, didn’t allow for enough transparency before the vote.
Walker’s statement Thursday called on Republicans to consider their approach to passing budgets as much as they consider their policy positions and spending priorities.
“This bill is a far cry from how our government should be funded and what priorities should be appropriated ... In the next Congress, we have to dedicate ourselves to being proactive, rather than reactive,” he said.
Anna Douglas: 202-383-6012, @ADouglasNews
