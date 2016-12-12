Richland Library plans 12-hour sign-up sessions for ACA deadline

The Richland Library is holding two all-day sign-up sessions for anyone who still needs to sign up for health-care insurance under the Affordable Care Act.
Thursday is the deadline to sign up under “Obamacare” to ensure coverage begins Jan. 1, and the library will be hosting two 12-hour sign-up sessions at its main branch at 1431 Assembly St.
Social workers and health-care navigators with the Palmetto Project will be on hand to guide people through the sign up process from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
Experts have said patients still should get health-insurance coverage even though President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to repeal the Obamacare law. Enrolling now will ensure coverage continues for at least another year, and Republicans in Congress now are talking about a multi-year delay in the repeal.
Open enrollment will continue until Jan. 31 for policies that will kick in later in 2017.
To schedule an appointment, you call (803) 231-6330 or click here.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Comments