Politics & Government

December 12, 2016 1:54 PM

Richland Library plans 12-hour sign-up sessions for ACA deadline

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

The Richland Library is holding two all-day sign-up sessions for anyone who still needs to sign up for health-care insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

Thursday is the deadline to sign up under “Obamacare” to ensure coverage begins Jan. 1, and the library will be hosting two 12-hour sign-up sessions at its main branch at 1431 Assembly St.

Social workers and health-care navigators with the Palmetto Project will be on hand to guide people through the sign up process from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

Experts have said patients still should get health-insurance coverage even though President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to repeal the Obamacare law. Enrolling now will ensure coverage continues for at least another year, and Republicans in Congress now are talking about a multi-year delay in the repeal.

Open enrollment will continue until Jan. 31 for policies that will kick in later in 2017.

To schedule an appointment, you call (803) 231-6330 or click here.

Affordable Care Act

Brad Wilson, CEO of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, talks about whether to continue participating in the ACA marketplace.

kgarloch@charlotteobserver.com
 

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

Related content

Politics & Government

Comments

Videos

Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster brags on South Carolina

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos