Want to get tickets to Donald Trump’s inauguration?

Want to see what could be the most improbable presidential inauguration in history?
Crowds will line the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20 to watch Donald Trump be sworn in as the nation’s 45th president.
Most of the space on the Washington Mall is free and open to the public. But if you want access to the space closest to the Capitol steps — where Trump will take the oath — you will need to get an inaugural ticket.
Getting a ticket shouldn’t cost you any more than a trip to D.C. An allotment of tickets is distributed to the office of each senator and congressman, and those are given away to constituents free of charge.
Interested in attending next month's presidential inauguration? More info here: https://t.co/ap1IJXsAXy— Mark Sanford (@RepSanfordSC) December 2, 2016
But the number of tickets that each congressional office gets is limited, so whether you get a ticket or not may depend on which office you call.
You might not expect the S.C. delegation’s only Democrat, U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn of Columbia, to have high demand for Trump tickets. However, Clyburn’s office says a “couple hundred” requests for tickets from Sixth District residents have been made so far. Requests will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Others, including U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale, encourage ticket-seekers to put in requests before the end of the year. Wilson’s staff plans to hold a lottery then to see who gets the inaugural spots.
Wilson’s office has a limit of four tickets per request. Also, you only can get tickets allotted for the state or district in which you live.
While the inaugural swearing in is free, other festivities do carry a price tag.
Washington’s South Carolina State Society, for example, will hold its official inaugural ball at the Smithsonian the night before Trump is sworn in. Tickets cost $160.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
