Charleston gets more time to come up with money to pay for I-526 extension

Charleston County will get about three more months to come up with enough local money to help pay for the extension of Interstate 526.
After heated debate Wednesday, the S.C. Transportation Infrastructure Bank delayed the deadline for Charleston to come up with a plan to pay its share —$353 million — of the cost of extending I-526, also known as the Mark Clark Expressway.
"I have not heard a definitive plan for providing that money," state Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, told Charleston leaders at the bank board meeting.
In May, the Infrastructure Bank board moved to walk away from the project, saying Charleston did not meet the deadline to come up with a plan to pay its share.
The projected cost of building the road has increased to $773 million, up from the $420 million in state money that the bank board initially approved committing 10 years ago.
The interstate now ends in West Ashley. The proposed extension, opposed by environmentalists, would extend the interstate across Johns Island.
But Charleston has failed to come up with a specific plan to pay the $353 million balance of the cost now.
Other areas of the state are eying the $420 million committed to Charleston.
But Charleston leaders said Wednesday their city should keep that money.
"You made a promise,” Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg told the bank board. “Let's keep that promise."
"We don't always get what we want. We get what we get," bank board member Earnest Duncan of Aiken said, adding the bank board is obligated to do what is right for the entire state.
Columbia businessman Joe Taylor said he could not see moving forward with the project until it is decided how the Charleston would pay for the rest of the project.
