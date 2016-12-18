Protesters turn out at SC State House before Electoral College vote

About two dozen people gathered at the S.C. State House early Sunday night for a vigil in advance of Monday’smeeting of Electoral College members.
Most speakers at Sunday’s event expressed concerns about GOP President-elect Donald Trump, while others urged electors to vote their conscience.
South Carolina’s Electoral College members meet Monday morning to officially cast ballots in the formal process of choosing the next president, based upon state-by-state voting results. Last month’s popular vote determined electors nominated by the S.C. Republican Party would cast the official ballots for the state.
“I pray that they pause, that they choose a reset button, that calmer minds and truer hearts prevail,” Pamila Lorentz said while clutching a candle. “This is an opportunity to put all the rhetoric and all that has been inflamed to us in the last two years ... aside and listen to what the choices are really before us, to choose where this country is going to go in the next four years, and how we can represent this light of democracy still in the world. That’s their choice and that’s their vote.”
Some passersby joined the group. After a word of prayer, those in attendance sang songs, including “God Bless America” and “This Little Light of Mine.”
While some upset with Nov. 8 results have urged electors around the country not to cast their ballots for Trump, S.C. Republican Party Chairman Matt Moore has said he and the state’s other electors have not been swayed.
A protest is planned for 9 a.m. Monday at the S.C. State House, part of gatherings nationwide in advance of Monday’s balloting.
Teddy Kulmala; The Associated Press contributed
