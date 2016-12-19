Politics & Government

Social media erupts as Charlotte rescinds LGBT rights law in HB2 trade off

By Mark Price

Reaction on social media has been quick on the Charlotte Council’s vote to rescind its own LGBT civil rights laws in the expectation of a repeal of the state’s unpopular House Bill 2.

Most of the reaction has been critical, though some note how much damage HB2 did to the state.

Charlotte City Council votes to rescind LGBT ordinance

Following a surprise move by the Charlotte City Council, Gov.-elect Roy Cooper said Monday that Legislative leaders have promised him to call a special session Tuesday to repeal House Bill 2.

Charlotte Jennifer Mayor Roberts discusses LGBT ordinance

Following a surprise move by the Charlotte City Council, Gov.-elect Roy Cooper said Monday that Legislative leaders have promised him to call a special session Tuesday to repeal House Bill 2. Cooper’s announcement followed the Charlotte City Council’s vot

Vigil at SC State House for Electoral College vote

