No pictures please: Greenville sheriff closes swearing in to public

Greenville County's new sheriff, Will Lewis, will be sworn into office Monday, but the general public is not invited to the ceremony.
"It's a private ceremony only," said Greenville County Sheriff's Office spokesman Ryan Flood. "It's not open to the public and he (Lewis) won't be doing any interviews or photographs."
Lewis will take the oath of office at 5:30 p.m. at the lavish Poinsett Club on East Washington Street, Flood said.
Lewis upsets Loftis in runoff for sheriff
Family and friends are invited to the swearing in event, Flood said.
Some members of the media are invited as well, but no interviews or photographs are allowed, Flood said.
Asked whether it was unusual to hold a private swearing in ceremony for a top local official, Flood said, "This is the way it has always been done to my understanding."
Flood did not know the number of people who would be attending the event.
Comments