A tangerine wig and puckered lips: Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump

It takes seven minutes.
A dusting of Clinique Stay-Matte powder in honey. A hand-stitched wig. Eyebrows glued up into tiny peaks. The rest is left to Alec Baldwin: the puckered lips, a studied lumbering gait and a wariness of humanizing a man he reviles.
The transformation of Baldwin, an outspoken liberal, into the president-elect, Donald Trump, for his running parody on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” entails a tangerine hairpiece and a tricky tightrope walk. It means balancing a veteran actor’s determination to merge his identity into a character, even as, in his offstage life, he is firm in his belief that the man about to take office is a dangerous figure.
The key to a convincing Trump, the actor said, are “puffs” – his word for the pregnant pauses in the president-elect’s speech. “I see a guy who seems to pause and dig for the more precise and better language he wants to use, and never finds it,” Baldwin said in an interview in his dressing room at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in Manhattan, six hours before show time, his eyebrows already peaked. “It’s the same dish – it’s a grilled-cheese sandwich rhetorically over and over again.”
Much has been made of Trump’s hands. For Baldwin, they are a focus, but for their movements. Before the actor’s first appearance, he watched hours of rallies and campaign appearances to mimic Trump’s style.
His Trump is as much censure as impersonation. He does not write the sketches. He is paid $1,400 for each appearance on the show, he said. “I’m not interested much by what’s inside him,” he said, but in how he moves and takes up space. Baldwin then amplifies the gestures, and distills them. An emphatic wave becomes a goofy “wax-on, wax-off” movement, he said, the simple hand motion reducing a candidate to an essence: pitchman.
“Saturday Night Live” happens at a lightning pace: Those minutes of preparation include dusting the sunset color across Baldwin’s face – but not around his eyes, where “raccoon” circles of white are drawn, he said.
The wig, which on Saturday night rested high on a shelf next to the actor Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton hair, is custom made for Baldwin’s head, via seven vectors measured forehead to nape, according to Jodi Mancuso, the show’s hair designer.
Playing Trump as a buffoon landing headfirst in his own gaffes has at points rendered him almost sweetly silly on screen. After the election, Baldwin recalled, he was distressed to receive an email from a friend sardonically thanking him for humanizing Trump and helping him win.
“I do recognize that that is a possibility,” Baldwin said. “But I think that now that he is the president, we have an obligation – as we would if it was him or her – to dial it up as much as we can.”
As a result of his widely viewed appearances, his daily life has become a Ping-Pong match between Trump supporters’ revulsion and Trump haters’ adulation: Fans accost him on the street, some in tears. (On Sunday afternoon, while walking his dogs in Washington Square Park and talking on the phone with a reporter, Baldwin had a fan interrupt his call to bellow: “We will survive this thing!”)
Baldwin said that he planned to continue playing Trump on “Saturday Night Live” and perhaps elsewhere, but that his work schedule – he is about to film two movies – would mean his performances would be intermittent. Besides, he said, it might start to get old for audiences.
