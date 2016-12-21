With the fate of Obamacare uncertain, SC enrollment drops

Nearly 11,000 fewer South Carolinians have enrolled for health insurance coverage through the Affordable Care Act than last year.
A total of 147,459 people signed up in South Carolina by the Dec. 19 deadline to receive coverage starting Jan. 1, down from 158,267 during the same period last year, according to statistics from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Anyone can still sign up for a new health care plan until Jan. 31. The numbers released by health officials on Wednesday, as well as last year’s, do not include policies that are renewed automatically.
This year’s sign-up period came in the middle of an uncertain period for the health care program, with the election of Donald Trump opening the way to a potential repeal of the ACA and uncertainty about what will replace it.
“Last year, a lot of new people signed up after (the deadline on) Dec. 15, and we plan additional advertising in January targeted at new consumers,” said HHS Secretary Sylvia Burwell in a call with the nationwide media on Wednesday.
Burwell said her department had received 30,000 calls since the election asking if consumers should still enroll. She said her department assured them that sign-ups this year are locked in through 2017.
This year, sign-ups on the initial deadline of Dec. 15 were the highest ever, at 670,000, leading officials to extend the deadline until Monday, Dec. 19.
Nationwide, 6.4 million consumers have signed up for health insurance marketplace plans through HealthCare.gov, an increase of 400,000 plan selections compared to last year at this time.
Of those, 2.1 million were new consumers, and 4.3 million returning consumers renewed their policies.
“All the doomsday predictions were proven wrong,” Burwell said.
