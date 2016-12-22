Photos: Bond hearing suspended Rep. Jim Merrill (R-Berkeley)

Suspended Rep. Jim Merrill, R-Berkeley, talks with his attorney's Matthew Hubbell and Leon Stavrinakis before his formal bond hearing before Judge Knox McMahon in the Richland County Courthouse. Merrill faced a 30-count indictment in a special prosecutor probe into corruption in the State House.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
Suspended Rep. Jim Merrill, R-Berkeley, appeared in the Richland County Courthouse for a formal bond hearing before Judge Knox McMahon. Merrill faced a 30-count indictment in a special prosecutor probe into corruption in the State House.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
Suspended Rep. Jim Merrill, R-Berkeley, appeared in the Richland County Courthouse for a formal bond hearing before Judge Knox McMahon. Merrill faced a 30-count indictment in a special prosecutor probe into corruption in the State House.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
Suspended Rep. Jim Merrill, R-Berkeley, appeared in the Richland County Courthouse for a formal bond hearing before Judge Knox McMahon. Merrill faced a 30-count indictment in a special prosecutor probe into corruption in the State House.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com
Suspended Rep. Jim Merrill, R-Berkeley, talks with his attorney Leon Stavrinakis before his formal bond hearing before Judge Knox McMahon in the Richland County Courthouse. Merrill faced a 30-count indictment in a special prosecutor probe into corruption in the State House.
Tim Dominick
tdominick@thestate.com