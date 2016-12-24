Bills would toughen SC dam safety laws

S.C. dam owners will be required to inspect their dams every year if a bill proposed by the top S.C. House member becomes law.
The bill, prefiled by S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, D-Darlington, also would call for dams owners to annually provide the state with updated contact information for themselves and downstream residents and business owners who could be affected by a breach.
The bill follows a failed push last year to give the state’s dam safety law more teeth after 51 state-regulated dams broke during the historic October 2015 rainfall and subsequent flooding.
Those efforts were smothered by lawmakers who feared a knee-jerk reaction to the disaster would unduly burden dam owners, including rural farmers with pond dams.
Legislators did double the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s dam safety budget, allowing the agency to hire more inspectors for the state’s 2,400 regulated dams.
Now, months after Hurricane Matthew broke at least another 25 S.C. dams, S.C. legislators again will weigh how to protect lives, property and roads from dam breaches without burdening dam owners.
“We can get a bill out that we can pretty much agree on,” said state Rep. Steve Moss, R-Cherokee, who is co-sponsoring Lucas’ bill. “We realize something has to be done, especially in high-population areas.”
In addition to Lucas’ bill, state Sen. John Scott, D-Richland, wants DHEC to establish a grant program to help dam owners pay for inspections.
State Sen. Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, has proposed calling for the agency to inspect all dams under public roads.
Under a bill prefiled by state Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun, owners of washed-out dams with public roads atop them would be given a deadline to tell the state whether or when they plan to rebuild.
The bill would apply retroactively to owners of dams affected by the October 2015 storm and Hurricane Matthew. Owners of already breached dams would be given 60 days to decide what to do with them. For all future breaches, dam owners would have a year.
Ott said the idea is to give the state transportation department the power to repair roads, possibly by installing a bridge over the waterway, if a private dam owner does not plan to rebuild.
Twenty-two state roads remain closed because of dam failures during the 2015 flooding and Hurricane Matthew.
“Sometimes things like that have to happen before we see we’ve got some problems with the way things are structured,” Ott said. “But (the Transportation Department) can’t do anything until the property owner decides what they’re going to do, and there’s no timetable on which they have to decide. I don’t think it should be open-ended forever.”
S.C. Farm Bureau president Harry Ott, Russell’s father, said he will watch dam legislation closely in the upcoming session.
The bureau supports legislation that protects safety but is cautious of measures that could place a financial burden on dam owners, including farmers, who cannot afford it.
Those could include a proposal – dropped from Lucas’ bill – that would require some dam owners to pay thousands of dollars for professional inspections every few years, Ott said. Or legislation that requires dam owners to spend tens of thousands to upgrade their dams because of new regulations.
“These four bills are trying to, in their own different ways, protect the public safety,” Ott said. “But the devil is in the details. A lot of the details in all four bills are not spelled out.”
The newest version of Lucas’ bill, which mirrors his ad-hoc committee’s recommendations this fall, leaves out several proposals from last year’s bill that were unpopular with legislators.
One would have required a bond, or financial assurance, to pay for a high-hazard dam to be removed at the owner’s expense if deemed dangerous. Another would have raised fines for violations of the law, including possible prison time.
Lucas’ most recent bill, drafted from DHEC recommendations, would give the agency power to regulate small dams that pose a risk to homes, businesses, roads, railroads or other downstream dams.
DHEC officials do not know how many more dams would fall under their oversight if the bill passes. The state has 10,000 to 20,000 unregulated dams, the agency estimates.
The proposal also requires that dam owners look at each of their dams annually and submit a checklist explaining what they saw. Dam owners also would have to register each year with DHEC and when a dam changes ownership.
“We thought it was pretty comprehensive,” Moss said. “It’s an improvement over what we had without putting too much of a burden on landowners, especially small landowners.”
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
Comments