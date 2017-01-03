Trump criticizes House Republicans vote on ethics office

President-elect Donald Trump criticized a House Republicans vote Monday night that would substantially weaken the Office of Congressional Ethics, the independent ethics body that investigates possible wrongdoing by House lawmakers, and suggested that other issues should be higher on the legislative agenda.
In two tweets Tuesday morning, Trump said Congress had “so many other things of far greater importance” to address, including healthcare and tax reform.
“With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it may be, their number one act and priority,” he asked.
With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017
........may be, their number one act and priority. Focus on tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance! #DTS— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2017
Trump spokeswoman Kellyanne Conway had suggested earlier Tuesday that Republicans in Congress had had “a mandate there for them to make significant change,” though she added that she had not spoken to Trump about the vote.
But Trump’s incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer suggested that the tweets were less a statement on the ethics vote and instead a suggestion that Congress should reconsider its top issues. “He says their focus should be on tax reform and healthcare,” Spicer said. “It's not a question of strengthening or weakening, it's a question of priorities.”
The House Republicans’ action Monday night would place the independent office under the control of the House Oversight Committee and bars the body from investigating cases without the committee’s permission.
The two highest-ranking Republicans in the House, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, had both spoken out against the ethics amendment, though rank-and-file lawmakers chose to support the changes by a 119-74 vote.
