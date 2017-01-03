Sanford plans to vote against House ethics change

One South Carolina congressman is opposing a proposal to change the way ethics violations in the U.S. House of Representatives are investigated.
Rep. Mark Sanford, R-Charleston, said Tuesday he would oppose a new House rules package that would limit the power of independent investigators to look into ethics violations from members of Congress.
“Independent review is an essential ingredient to good government,” Sanford said. “The amendment adopted behind closed doors last night in conference gives too much power to the very elected officials at times in need of oversight.”
Today, I'll be voting against the rules package that weakens the Office of Congressional Ethics. I just sent out... https://t.co/8fFm3NscBg— Mark Sanford (@RepSanfordSC) January 3, 2017
Sanford even compared the change to the struggle to pass ethics reform in the S.C. Legislature while he was governor.
“ In the South Carolina legislative body, members oversee member complaints on the ethics front...” Sanford said. “Self-policing on ethics does not work. It is the proverbial case of a fox guarding the henhouse, and the current string of indictments in the South Carolina legislative body is an indicator of that fact.”
The full House of Representatives will vote on the rules package Tuesday, the first day of the new session, after House Republicans approved the ethics changes in a private conference meeting Monday.
Read Sanford’s full statement here.
Comments