Federal investigation of Marines & Mickey founder continues

Two federal agencies are still investigating John Simpson, a former Anderson resident who founded a charity called Marines & Mickey.
A joint probe being conducted by the FBI and Naval Criminal Investigative Service "remains open and ongoing," NCIS spokesman Ed Buice said in an email last week.
Investigators have spent several months looking into complaints about the financial practices of Marines & Mickey, which Simpson formed in 2014, a year after he moved from Anderson to Estero, Florida. The charity was created to send Marines and their families to Disney theme parks and to pay for families of Marines to attend boot camp graduations.
Simpson also has been accused of falsifying the details of his military career.
Efforts to contact Simpson were unsuccessful. The phone number for his Florida business, Semper Fi Secruity Systems, is no longer in service.
In an earlier interview with the Independent Mail, Simpson repeated past claims posted on his charity's website that he served in a Marines reconnaissance battalion and as a Parris Island drill instructor.
Simpson, who grew up in Belton, joined the Marines in July 1994, according to a Marines Manpower & Reserves Affairs spokeswoman. She said Simpson served as a finance technician before he was demoted to the rank of private and involuntarily discharged after a special court martial in August 1997.
The court martial came two months after Simpson was arrested in Oconee County while absent without leave. He received a one-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to unlawfully carrying a handgun.
After leaving the Marines, Simpson ran a burglar alarm business in Anderson. Numerous customers complained about the business and state officials suspended its license in 2012.
Simpson was thrust into the spotlight last March when the Lance Corporal Skip Wells Foundation severed its ties with Marines & Mickey. Wells, a 21-year-old Marine, was one of the five serviceman fatally shot in July 2015 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, by Muhammad Youssef Abdulazeez in what the FBI called a crime "motivated by foreign terrorist organization propaganda."
Simpson misrepresented his military background when he approached Cathy Wells at her son's funeral in Marietta, Georgia, according to Jason Weeks. Weeks is a former Marine who joined Cathy Wells in creating the nonprofit named after her son.
Marines & Mickey received $40,000 through joint fundraising efforts with the Lance Corporal Skip Wells Foundation, as well as another $25,000 at the request of Cathy Wells from a fund that former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning created after the Chattanooga shootings, Weeks said. Simpson also borrowed $75,000 from Cathy Wells, Weeks said.
At the time, Simpson accused foundation officials of seeking to blackmail him after he refused to give them control of Marines & Mickey and its money.
Since March, there have been numerous media reports and posts on a Facebook page about Marines & Mickey removing money without authorization from the bank accounts of Marines.
In a July 14 article, the Times Free Press newspaper in Chattanooga reported that a woman from Fort Myers, Florida, said Simpson failed turn over money from a fundraising account that he established for her 12-year-old who died of a rare brain cancer.
According to the same article, two people who Simpson said received money from Marines & Mickey told the newspaper that they never received any benefits from the charity.
In September, the Beaufort Gazette reported that a thrift store with ties to Marines & Mickey was evicted for failing to pay rent. The contents of the store were piled along a road, where they were soaked from rains associated with Tropical Storm Julia.
The same newspaper also reported that a Beaufort hot-dog stand that Simpson invested in apparently went out of business the same month that the thrift store closed.
Court records from Lee County, Florida, show that a judge approved the divorce of John and Tonya Simpson in October.
Besides the ongoing federal investigation, the South Carolina secretary of state has unsuccessfully attempted to subpoena information about Marines & Mickey from several several different addresses, the agency's general counsel, Shannon A. Wiley, said in an email Tuesday.
The charity's registration with the secretary of state has expired and a $2,000 fine was levied against Mickey & Marines on Dec. 31 for failing to file a 2015 financial report, Wiley said. The charity's status will be changed from expired to suspended if the fine is not paid within 30 days, he said.
