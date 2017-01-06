SC Gov. Nikki Haley set to give final State of the State Wednesday

S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley is scheduled to give her final State of the State speech on Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to the S.C. Senate Invitations Calendar.
In order for that date to be final, a resolution will have to pass the S.C. House and Senate.
Traditionally, State of the State speeches outline the governor’s legislative agenda. However, Haley’s speech will likely be her farewell song as she is expected to be confirmed ambassador to the United Nations after President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20. Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster will replace Haley as governor.
Cassie Cope: 803-771-8657, @cassielcope
