Sumter senator to give Democrats’ response to Haley’s State of the State address

State Sen. Thomas McElveen will give the Democratic response to S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley’s State of the State address Wednesday.
The 38-year-old Sumter Democrat told The State his prerecorded video response will highlight problems the state faces again this year, including its underfunded pension system, crumbling roads and maligned public school system.
“It’s time for the legislative branch and the executive branch of our government to work together with a sense of urgency to answer the bell in South Carolina,” said McElveen, considered a rising star in the state’s minority party.
McElveen said Tuesday he will appeal directly to GOP Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster to help fix those problems during this legislative session, which started Tuesday. McMaster is expected to become governor within the next month, after Haley is confirmed as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
“This one is a little bit unique because we anticipate we’re going to have a new governor, but we’re going to have a lot of the same challenges,” McElveen said, adding his speech will “be geared more toward talking about some of the things the Legislature has failed to get done and some of the things the governor has failed to get done.”
McElveen, an attorney whose Senate district extends into Richland County, said he expects Haley to detail her successes during her six years as governor. But, he added, S.C. leaders have ignored outstanding issues and “now the chickens are coming home to roost.”
“When you talk about the challenges — the infrastructure, the pension fund, and public education in this state — the one thing they have in common is they have all been neglected and ignored for too long,” McElveen said.
“A lot of folks have had frustration that we know what some of these issues are, we know the things that we have to get done, and we need to just go and do them. That’s going to take some courage, some strong will and some bipartisanship, quite frankly.”
Haley will give what is expected to be her final State of the State address Wednesday at 7 p.m.
