SC’s Scott, Graham endorse Trump’s nominee for attorney general

Both U.S. senators from South Carolina said Tuesday they will support President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general.
U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham of Seneca and Tim Scott of North Charleston were among the first to endorse their Senate colleague from Alabama, Jeff Sessions.
The move was not a surprise. All three senators are Republicans.
Sessions has faced allegations of racism stemming from comments he made in the 1980s, and criticism for calling the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People “un-American.”
During his Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday, Session vehemently denied he was a racist, calling the allegations wrong and hurtful.
“I abhor the Klan and what it represents, and its hateful ideology,” Sessions told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The endorsements by the S.C. lawmakers matter.
Scott, the lone African-American Republican senator, is known as a strong voice on racial issues.
“After his nomination I invited Sen. Sessions to Charleston, South Carolina, in December of 2016 to meet with African-American pastors, law enforcement and leaders of color,” Scott said. “We had what both the attendees and I believe to be a very productive conversation, which gave us all a clearer picture of not only Jeff’s policy positions, but what is in his heart.”
Scott said Sessions, when a U.S. attorney, had worked on desegregation lawsuits and fought for “protecting the civil rights of students seeking equal educational opportunity. He ensured a KKK murderer received the death penalty. He voted for the first black attorney general of the United States, and championed the effort to award Rosa Parks the Congressional Gold Medal.”
For his part, Graham told Sessions Tuesday, “I will enthusiastically endorse you.”
A Judiciary Committee member, Graham made his endorsement during his official questioning time. Graham also spoke of his 15-year-long friendship with Sessions.
