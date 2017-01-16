SC hasn’t reached ‘promised land’ of race relations, community leaders say

Race relations in South Carolina have improved over the years but still need work, Columbia Urban League president J.T. McLawhorn said Monday.
“We haven’t reached the mountaintop,” McLawhorn told several hundred community leaders gathered at Brookland Baptist Church for the 19th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Breakfast. “We haven’t reached the promised land. But we’re going to get there if we keep on working.”
The 8 a.m. breakfast kicked off a day of reflection in South Carolina on the legendary civil rights leader’s legacy. McLawhorn and several other speakers urged those gathered to take up King’s torch by working toward a society blind to color.
The key is communication among communities of different races and backgrounds, some said, especially after a polarizing 2016 election.
“It needs to start with our conversations,” said Mike Hartel, a member of the Urban League’s board. “With the political election and social media, things just got a little toxic. … People say things on social media you would never say if you looked another human being in the eye.”
Hartel recruited the audience to start conversations about race relations in small groups in their communities.
“People don’t trust each other because they don’t know each other,” said Charles Jackson, senior pastor at Brookland Baptist. “And they don’t know each other because they don’t spend time with each other.”
One sign of progress in South Carolina, McLawhorn said, was a photograph taken by a S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley staffer in July 2015 during the debate over whether to remove the Confederate flag from S.C. State House grounds.
The photograph, which went viral online, showed S.C. Department of Safety director Leroy Smith, who is black, helping a white supremacist with a swastika emblazoned on his T-shirt get out of the summer sun and into the air-conditioned State House.
“That image went worldwide, and what it said about us in South Carolina is that we’re a caring community,” McLawhorn said. “We’ve got to live up to that image.”
Avery G. Wilks
