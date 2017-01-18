Haley appears to be sailing to confirmation for UN post

Through the opening statements of both parties Wednesday morning, S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley, the nominee of President-elect Donald Trump to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, looked to be sailing towards approval.
Both the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Bob Corker, R-Tenn, and ranking member, Ben Cardin, D-Md., praised Haley’s record in South Carolina.
Most of the criticism Haley received was aimed at the president-elect, and his statements on Russia, NATO, China and the United Nations.
It wasn’t a free pass, however.
Cardin called Haley “impressive” in his opening statement, though said he was “concerned” about her lack of foreign policy experience.
In her opening remarks, Haley called her story an American story. “International diplomacy is a new area for me,” she added. “I don’t claim that I know everything.”
But Haley said diplomacy is much of what a governor does and not new to her, claiming real results in her six years in charge of South Carolina.
“I will take an outsider’s look at the U.N.,” she said.
In her opening questioning, Haley said Russia is wrongly controlling Crimea and Russia, at this time, is a concern for the United States.
“Russia trying to show their muscle, it’s what they do,” she said. “I don’t think we can trust them.”
Haley harshly criticized the Obama Administration for allowing the U.N. Security Council to condemn Israel and pledged never to let it happen again if confirmed as the next U.N. ambassador.
Haley, who turns 45 on Inauguration Day, said the world body is "often at odds with American national interests and American taxpayers."
"I will not go to New York and abstain when the U.N. seeks to create an international environment that encourages boycotts of Israel," Haley said in opening remarks before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "I will never abstain when the United Nations takes any action that comes in direct conflict with the interests and values of the United States."
She also questioned the priorities of the United Nations in other areas and whether the United States is getting its money's worth for its contribution and investment. Haley said she looks forward to representing the United States in the international forum, but her skepticism about the United Nations' value echoes President-elect Donald Trump and aides who have said the New York-based body is biased, bloated and ineffectual.
"We contribute 22 percent of the U.N.'s budget, far more than any other country. We are a generous nation," Haley's said. "But we must ask ourselves what good is being accomplished by this disproportionate contribution. Are we getting what we pay for?"
The Washington Post contributed
