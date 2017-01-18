McMaster paying ethics fines before he might be governor

Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster has paid ethics penalties as he awaits the possibility of becoming S.C. governor.
McMaster’s campaign attorney says the lieutenant governor has paid a $5,100 fine to the State Ethics Commission and plans to refund excess campaign contributions from his 2010 gubernatorial bid, The Post and Courier of Charleston reported.
The extra contributions total just over $69,000 from 51 donors.
The penalties were part of an order issued in March against McMaster.
McMaster will become South Carolina’s 117th governor if Gov. Nikki Haley is confirmed as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
McMaster chief of staff Mark Plowden says the lieutenant governor also is paying $600 in fines for submitting lobbying reports late, though his office is not required to register as a lobbyist.
