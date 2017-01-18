Moped bill headed to Senate floor

A proposal to require moped drivers to register with the Department of Motor Vehicles, follow the same traffic rules as other vehicles and wear reflective vests at night is headed to the S.C. Senate floor.
Meanwhile, a House version of the bill, which differs in that it also requires moped drivers to carry liability insurance, is headed back to the drawing board for tweaks.
Senate panels this week hastily advanced state Sen. Greg Hembree’s moped proposal. The bill is identical to one that passed both houses last year but was vetoed by Republican S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley, who said it was “government overreach.”
The bill, which also requires moped drivers younger than 21 to wear a helmet, could be among the first taken up with the full Senate meets again next Tuesday.
“It’s much easier because we thoroughly vetted this thing last year and worked so hard on it to try to get it to a good place,” said Hembree, R-Horry. “It’s a pretty easy lift.”
The bill still could face opposition in the Senate.
State Sen. Gerald Malloy, D-Darlington has said requiring moped owners to wear reflective vests is an unnecessary burden, especially for poor drivers.
Hembree counters that vests can be bought for $4.50, and making moped drivers more visible would curb the rising moped death toll on S.C. roadways.
The Trauma Association of South Carolina this week said it cost S.C. trauma centers $27.8 million to treat victims of 510 moped collisions from April 2014 to October 2015.
Those hospitals were reimbursed $4.3 million for their treatment. Taxpayers picked up the rest of the tab – an average of roughly $46,000 per collision, the association said.
“I’m trading $4.50 for $50,000,” Hembree said. “That’s as cost-effective as I imagine.”
Hembree said he has not spoken to soon-to-be-Gov. Henry McMaster about the bill but thinks the Columbia Republican and former S.C. attorney general will get behind it. “He’s a public safety guy.”
