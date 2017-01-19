Trump heads to White House, SC supporters flock to DC

1:11 A'ja Wilson warms up with the Gamecocks before Thursday's game Pause

1:09 'We didn't just lose a teammate, we lost a brother,' say White Knoll baseball players

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina

1:16 Columbia police chief discusses new Bluff Road annex

1:36 "He's in a world more beautiful than I can even imagine." Church remembers Brett Williams

1:10 Former Gamecock Perry Orth starts a quarterbacking school

1:25 UN ambassador nominee Nikki Haley jokes about her family, friends at confirmation hearing

2:15 Perry Orth talks about playing for Steve Spurrier

1:52 Phil Kornblut: The message Muschamp must sell on recruiting trail