Trump heads to White House, SC supporters flock to DC

A new era in U.S. politics begins Friday, when Donald Trump is sworn in as president. And South Carolinians will have front-row seats.
Those traveling from South Carolina for the inauguration range from a Republican National Committee member to high school students on a field trip.
What do they hope to see from the new Trump Administration?
‘Pray he’ll be a good president’
Shery Smith, 54, is Sumter County GOP chair and was a delegate to the 2016 Republican convention
“Because I was on the Electoral College, I was offered two tickets. We’re going to the South Carolina Society ball and a couple others. There’s one at the Bulgarian embassy that’s being hosted by (S.C. Congressman) Joe Wilson and the Bulgarian ambassador.
“If he (Trump) follows through on what he’s said, we have much better days ahead. The economic benefits, we’ve already seen. ... Foreign policy will improve, and we’ll gain respect across the world. I hope he’ll deliver a more pro-American, positive message. And I’m pro-immigration, but we need to have legal immigration that makes more sense. ...
“I haven’t heard anything from him (Trump) that makes me think, ‘Oh, no.’ I’m very positive about what the future looks like. And every American, no matter who you voted for, should feel like that. I felt the same way about Obama. He’s my president, and I pray he’ll be a good president.”
A civics lesson for 13 Irmo High students
Ray Canady, 47, is a U.S. history teacher at Irmo High School; his student group left by bus early Thursday for Washington and will return late Sunday
“We have 13 students signed up to go to the inauguration. We started planning this last December (of 2015), and they signed up in January, not knowing who would be elected. ...
“We don’t have tickets, so we’re going to be on the Mall, and then go to the parade and a students’ inaugural ball on Saturday organized by the company ... that organized the trip. We’re also going to see a lot of the memorials and monuments. ... And we’ll go to the Capitol, and we might have an opportunity to see Sen. (Tim) Scott and Congressman (Joe) Wilson, if they can find an open window. ...
“Because I’m a U.S. history teacher, it was intriguing to be able to do this. It (the trip) was offered to rising juniors and seniors. ... They are pretty excited.”
‘South Carolina should be very proud’
Drew Johnson of Chester, 45, works for TruVista Communications
“We’re going to the inaugural ball — I think the main one where the president is going to be. I’ve never been, so I’m very excited. ... “
“I’d like to see the health care law repealed, and I’d like to have something to replace it with, but I know legislation is like watching sausage get made. ... I’d like to restructure our military and make sure it’s better funded, and my congressman is going to be in the (White House) budget office, so I know Mick Mulvaney will do a fantastic job. And Nikki Haley too (as U.N. ambassador), so South Carolina should be very proud.”
Focused on health care and jobs
Glenn McCall, a 62-year-old Republican National Committee member and retired Bank of America executive from Rock Hill, went to Washington earlier this week for RNC meetings
“We’ll go to the ‘Make America Great Again’ concert at the Lincoln Memorial (Thursday night), and the main ball. (My wife) doesn’t care to go, since I’ll be in meetings all week, so I’ll be seated at the inaugural with (S.C. Republican chairman) Matt Moore and Cindy Costa (South Carolina’s other RNC member).
“I’m focused on what they will be working on in terms of more patient-centric health care and creating jobs also. I’m confident they can bring our immigration system into the 21st century, and I’m looking forward to changes in the tax code that will allow companies to bring hundreds of billions, even trillions of dollars back into the country. Some things will take longer than others, but I’m confident we can put them in place.”
‘We’ll see some good changes’
Lewis Gossett, 50, from the Irmo area, is director of the S.C. Manufacturers Alliance
“I’m going to the South Carolina Society ball on Thursday. I went in ’05, and it was fun. ... (But) I’ll probably watch the inauguration on TV, just because security is going to be so tight. ...
“I think we’re going to do something about Obamacare. I don’t think they will throw it out all at once because that’s not practical, but they will do something to deal with it. I think they will reduce the corporate tax rate to make America more competitive, look at the regulatory agenda, because regulations hold back investment and expansions, and stop (the National Labor Relations Board) from trying to change American labor law. I think we’ll see some good changes.”
‘He speaks like all of us’
Jerry Rovner, 66, retired Navy captain and SC presidential elector, Pawley’s Island
“I’m excited. Electors (in the Electoral College) get special seating. ... Nobody even knew who (was an elector) before this year, when I got 4,000 hate emails about it. ... Me and my wife ... we’ll go to the South Carolina ball and have lunch with (U.S. Rep.) Tom Rice at the Capitol.
“I know the mainstream media cares about conflicts of interest, but he’s already saved jobs. My neighbor’s daughter is an engineer in the Carrier plant in Indiana, and now that it’s been saved, she’s been promoted to the head of engineering. The entire mood will be positive because he speaks like all of us.”
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Comments