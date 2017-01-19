Inauguration Guide

Donald Trump will take the oath of office outside the Capitol on Friday to become the 45th president of the United States. Expect plenty of pomp and a good deal of protest, too, as hundreds of thousands of people descend on Washington to mark the occasion.
Here is a guide to the festivities.
The Schedule
Friday, Inauguration Day
11:30 a.m. Swearing-in ceremony. With U.S. officials and other dignitaries gathered on the west front of the Capitol, the official inauguration ceremony begins. Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office around noon. Trump will then deliver his inaugural address.
Afternoon The Parade. After reviewing the U.S. armed forces, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will lead the inaugural parade from the Capitol down Pennsylvania Avenue, with thousands of military personnel representing each branch participating.
7 p.m. and on Inaugural Balls. There will be two official inaugural balls on separate floors of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, and the Armed Services Ball, which will be at the National Building Museum. Trump is expected to make remarks and take to the dance floor at all three.
Saturday
10 a.m. National Prayer Service. The Washington National Cathedral will host the traditional prayer service for Trump and Pence to begin their terms in prayer and reflection. The service marks the end of the official inaugural schedule.
10 a.m. The Women’s March on Washington. Expected to be the week’s largest protest action, the march begins with a rally at the base of Capitol Hill. The schedule of speakers has not been announced, nor has the route the marchers will take when they begin moving at 1:15 p.m.
How to Watch
On TV: Coverage of Inauguration Day will be carried live by ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, PBS and Fox News.
On your computer: Many news sites will carry feeds of the festivities, including thestate.com.
On your phone: The State’s mobile app will have you covered. Twitter will also be streaming the inauguration live at inauguration.twitter.com.
On social media:
The Swearing-In
The official swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday on the west front of the Capitol overlooking the Mall. Most of the nation’s dignitaries will be on hand, including Trump’s presidential opponent, Hillary Clinton, and her husband, former President Bill Clinton.
Jackie Evancho, a 16-year-old singer best known from “America’s Got Talent,” will perform the national anthem. And six religious leaders chosen by Trump will offer blessings.
As Roberts administers the oath of office, Trump is planning to rest his hand on two Bibles: his childhood Bible and the Lincoln Bible, which Obama also used.
Trump will recite the 35 words mandated by the Constitution: “I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the office of president of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
He will then deliver his inaugural address, which has been a subject of much speculation.
The Weather Forecast
Cloudy with a good chance of rain. Temperatures in Washington are expected to rise into the mid- to high-40s Friday, but the National Weather Service has put the chance of precipitation at 90 percent for daytime hours. The best chance for steady showers should come between the late morning and early afternoon hours, when Trump will take the oath of office. Small umbrellas will be permitted on the mall.
From Staff and Wire Reports
