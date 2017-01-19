The Inauguration Ball, Palmetto State style

1:32 President-elect Donald Trump arrives in Washington Pause

1:11 A'ja Wilson warms up with the Gamecocks before Thursday's game

1:09 'We didn't just lose a teammate, we lost a brother,' say White Knoll baseball players

1:10 Former Gamecock Perry Orth starts a quarterbacking school

1:16 Columbia police chief discusses new Bluff Road annex

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina

1:36 "He's in a world more beautiful than I can even imagine." Church remembers Brett Williams

1:25 UN ambassador nominee Nikki Haley jokes about her family, friends at confirmation hearing

1:35 South Carolina teacher taking students to inauguration to see 'government at work'