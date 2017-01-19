The Inauguration Ball, Palmetto State style

WASHINGTON - Charlotte and Boyd Wiedenman were excited to get to the South Carolina Presidential Inaugural Ball Wednesday night.
Not because it was one of the kickoff events for the bringing in a new president, though the couple from Aiken are and have been supporters of President-elect Donald Trump. And not simply because it’s symbolic of the peaceful transfer of power (though, again, they were both “thrilled to witness this historic” aspect). But mostly, as Charlotte explained, because it was a party and it was full of South Carolinians.
“We wanted to be at this ball,” she said, “because all South Carolinians enjoy a good party. Give us something to eat, to drink and some nice music to dance to, and we’re all happy.”
Which was a hard sentiment to deny.
There was music. There were drinks. There was food.
Scott Graber, the treasurer for the ball, a function of the State Society of South Carolina, said 2,100 people were expected at the Smithsonian American Art Museum and National Portrait Gallery for the party.
He explained that the ball isn’t a partisan affair. South Carolina started throwing an inaugural ball back in 1993, when President Bill Clinton came to office. At that time, South Carolina turned out to celebrate a Democrat in the White House. The crowds remain about the same regardless who is taking charge, or staying in, the White House.
Robin Muthig, Chair of the South Carolina Presidential Inaugural Ball Committee, said: “The Ball is an important opportunity for the people of South Carolina to come together to honor the newly elected president and our great state.”
Max Mason, a college student from Charleston who explained that this was his first trip to D.C. since a fifth grade class trip, put it slightly more succinctly. He said he was a Trump supporter, but as much as being here to see the man he backed become president, he said it was witnessing history that thrilled him.
“It’s the experience of a lifetime,” he said.
