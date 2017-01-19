Politics & Government

January 19, 2017

Trump’s path to victory came through SC

Republican Donald Trump will take the oath of office Friday as the 45th U.S. president.

On his path to victory, the Palmetto State reclaimed its role this year as a Republican kingmaker, giving the wild-card candidate a crucial primary victory in February. South Carolinians then stuck with Trump through his myriad of political stumbles, all the way to November, where he won the state’s nine electoral votes handily, defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton, 54.9 percent to 40.7 percent.

Trump had some key visits to South Carolina on the way to his primary victory here. Here, some of those moments in pictures.

