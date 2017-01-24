What McMaster, others said

‘A great evening in South Carolina’
“As Gov. Haley said, ‘It is a Great Day in South Carolina,’ a great evening in South Carolina. ...
“We swell with pride as a daughter of our great state takes her place on our nation’s stage. You have done a splendid job and we will never forget you and we look forward to seeing you back here often. ...
“Forged in the crucible of incomparable natural beauty and nature’s majestic forces, through the centuries our people have striven, endured adversity, overcome challenges, created opportunities built and prospered, presenting to the world a people remarkable in their strength, their talent, their faith and their love for their fellow man.”
“The place we call our home is unique, and so are we. God has let his light shine upon us brightly, and we are thankful.
“So as I assume these new responsibilities, I am humbled, honored and deeply appreciative of being granted one of the rarest opportunities to serve the people of my state, my home and that of my forefathers – South Carolina. ...
“Great prosperity, success and happiness will be ours, and we will serve as a beacon of inspiration for others.”
— Gov. Henry McMaster, after his ceremonial swearing in Tuesday night
‘Pressing issues ... must be addressed’
“Today is a historic day for the people of South Carolina! I have no doubt U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley will serve the American people with the same compassion and diligence she has shown the citizens of South Carolina. I welcome my good friend Gov. Henry McMaster into his new role and eagerly await working with him on pressing issues that must be addressed to move our state forward.”
— S.C House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington
‘A period of new beginnings’
"Gov. Haley left South Carolina better than she found it, and for that our state will always be grateful. I send my deepest congratulations to Gov. McMaster upon his swearing in this evening. I know Gov. and Mrs. McMaster will continue their pristine record of public service as they embark on this new chapter. Today marks a period of new beginnings for the executive branch, and Republicans in the House pledge to work with the McMaster administration for the advancement of the great state of South Carolina."
— S.C. House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-York
‘Confident ... McMaster will succeed’
“I am confident that Gov. McMaster will succeed in his new role, and I look forward to working with him to create jobs and promote limited government and expanded freedom in South Carolina.”
— U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale
‘Put ideology and partisanship aside’
“While we often strongly disagreed, I wish Ambassador Haley much success as she represents our country. I look forward to working with Governor McMaster ... to improve the lives of all South Carolinians. If they put ideology and partisanship aside, Democrats will be eager to work with them to move our state forward, but if they continue to prioritize the lives of a privileged few over the needs of the many in our state, we will resist and fight them every step of the way."
— Jamie Harrison, S.C. Democratic Party chairman
‘Optimism about the priorities of the new administration’
“As attorney general ... Governor McMaster fought hard for the waters of the Catawba River. He has also been a great advocate for our beautiful coastal black water rivers, protecting them from capricious actions that would undermine comprehensive planning in Beaufort County, for example.
“In particular, Governor McMaster's concerns about the risks of offshore drilling to tourism, sport and commercial fishing, and our way of life give us reason for optimism about the priorities of the new administration.”
— Coastal Conservation League executive director Dana Beach
