Brain drain or new opportunity: Columbia faces its largest number of key vacancies

The capital city, in the throes of an unprecedented leadership vacuum with the departures of a dozen key leaders, faces choices that might define Columbia’s future.
The turnover creates worries about the loss of people who helped build or develop some of the Midlands’ most successful institutions, including Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens, the state lottery and the United Way. But many in Columbia’s old guard of leaders also say the changes make way for a new generation of leadership.
New leaders will be needed at major organizations such as the city’s independent colleges, state agencies that affect public ethics and legalized gambling, small colleges and South Carolina’s No. 1 tourist attraction.
Half of the departing leaders are women. That compounds the losses in November of Cathy Novinger and Judy Davis, businesswomen and community activists who died from illnesses.
Three of those leaving are African-Americans.
To Mayor Steve Benjamin, the turnover can signal a healthy future for the city, but comes with risks.
“Diversity is something that the Columbia area ought to be proud of and should try to replicate,” Benjamin said. “Our job is to not lose our stride.”
Some of the leaders are, in many ways, synonymous with the organizations they are leaving.
Satch Krantz “is” Riverbanks Zoo to many residents, who for more than four decades have associated no other name with the state’s top tourist destination.
Benedict College, the city’s largest historically black university, bears the indelible imprint of retiring president David Swinton.
Paula Harper Bethea transformed herself from a leading voice against the scourge of video poker to the director of the multibillion-dollar state-run lottery.
Most of the departing leaders retired, a generation’s natural order of things. Yet baby boomers often work well beyond what had been their parents’ age of retirement.
One leader, Columbia Museum of Art director Karen Brosius, took a job in her native New York.
At least one leader left under a cloud: the head of the Richland County Recreation Commission, who has been indicted on a charge of misconduct.
Overall, the departures don’t signal a deeper leadership vacuum, said Bill Boyd, a partner in one of the state’s largest law firms, founded by his father.
“I do think it’s coincidental that a number of big players in Columbia are leaving at the same time,” said Boyd, 77, of Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd. The city has a pool of qualified candidates “as large as I can remember,” he said.
Columbia’s upward swing in livability will help attract new leaders, Boyd said, citing a recent “competitiveness report” that listed the city second to Greensboro, N.C., among 10 comparable cities in the South.
“There are probably more good things going on in Columbia than I can remember in my lifetime,” Boyd said.
Still, the leadership stakes are high and the impact depends on the choices of successors.
“Turnover is always kind of a good thing because it keeps institutions relevant ... but at a bit more moderate pace (than Columbia’s),” said Kirk Randazzo, a University of South Carolina professor in leadership and political science. “If any of these institutions is not successful, they’re going to start down a path of decline.”
A pool of up-and-comers
None of the nine community leaders interviewed for this article – whose collective institutional knowledge dates back at least six decades – could recall such a large turnover of leaders, especially in such a short time.
The only comparable shift was during the bank merger craze in the late 1980s and early ’90s. But that turnover was confined to one sector of Columbia’s civic life.
Most of those interviewed saw these job vacancies as a natural evolution that opens the city to younger leaders with new ideas.
“We have so many young and dynamic people in this community, that it would be exciting to see some of those people come up in leadership,” said Historic Columbia Foundation director Robin Waites. “These are folks, like me, who are in mid-career.”
John Lumpkin Jr., a member of one of Columbia’s influential families, also is optimistic about new leadership.
“This younger generation, I see it across the board, is stepping up and getting involved,” the businessman said.
USC president Harris Pastides said the city and many of the institutions with vacancies have established their own vision and paths. That eases the transition.
Plus, the majority of those leaving gave ample notice, and each organization should have in place what Pastides called “organizational succession plans.”
“This kind of leadership change can be a cataclysmic and chaotic event,” Pastides said. “There is some risk to it. There’s opportunity here, too. I view us as having a stable foundation on where we’re going.”
Challenges for small, independent colleges
Columbia is rare among cities to have two historically black colleges, Benjamin said.
Three of the departures involve leaders at two historically black colleges and a liberal arts school that attracts mainly women students. Those kinds of institutions of higher learning are under financial and enrollment stresses nationwide.
Candidates for those institutions might be harder to find, especially when colleges in many states are looking, too.
Randazzo, the USC professor, said selection committees in Columbia still must find leaders with the job skills peculiar to their institutions.
That presents a challenge to people who make the final choices, said former Columbia mayor Patton Adams.
“It puts a lot of pressure on the boards of directors to choose successors wisely,” Adams said. “It’s not necessarily an easy challenge to meet.”
Pastides said he’s willing to help in identifying and recruiting candidates for Benedict, Allen University or Columbia College.
I.S. Leevy Johnson, an attorney who made history in the 1970s as one of the first African-Americans elected to the Legislature since Reconstruction and later as leader of the S.C. Bar, said he’s confident minorities and women will be considered for the range of openings.
But he draws a distinction between diversity and inclusion. “Diversity,” Johnson said, “is being invited to the dance. Inclusion is, you actually dance.”
Johnson is optimistic about the newer crop of leaders. He said he stopped accepting board memberships to make room for younger contenders.
“We’re losing a lot of great talent and experience,” Johnson said of the turnover. “But at the same time, it is healthy to have transition.”
Institutional roots and brain drains
Leaders like the zoo’s Krantz dedicated their lives and careers to their institutions. He became director at age 26.
The State Ethics Commission’s Herb Hayden is the watchdog agency’s second director, serving for 17 years.
“It’s a brain drain because those people are leaving,” attorney Boyd said of the dozen who have left or will do so soon. “But they can be replaced.”
It’s unlikely the new generation of leaders will stay nearly as long as their predecessors, Randazzo and others said.
“Younger leaders may not put down as deep roots as did the baby boomer generation,” the professor said.
But the outgoing crop likely will be available if called upon. Most plan to stay in the Columbia area, those interviewed said.
“I don’t think they’re going to take their brains and ride off into the sunset,” said Betsy Gray, a partner in the Sowell, Gray Robinson law firm. “I don’t think they’re going to go home and read books and knit sweaters.”
Here’s a closer look at local leaders who have left or will soon leave Midlands organizations.
Mac Bennett, United Way of the Midlands. / The State
Mac Bennett
Position: President and CEO, United Way of the Midlands. Retires in June.
Salary: $162,549
Major accomplishments: Under Bennett’s 12 years of leadership, United Way of the Midlands led the formation of the Midlands Housing Alliance and the establishment of Transitions, Columbia’s first emergency shelter for the homeless, in addition to partnering with the city to operate the seasonal winter shelter. United Way also helped start a variety of social service programs, including Mission, the Midlands Health Collaborative and the Midlands Reading Consortium.
What the United Way needs for its next leader: United Way is looking for a leader who can spearhead collaborative efforts and entice donors to invest significant money and manpower into meeting community needs. It needs a leader who can run an organization of more than 50 people, coordinate work among organizations and guide hundreds of volunteers.
The United Way’s importance to the Midlands: The nonprofit coordinates vast quantities of people and resources to address a variety of community needs, from homelessness and disaster relief to literacy and health care. Last year, United Way raised $10.9 million that went back into the community through dozens of organizations serving tens of thousands of people across six counties.
Charles Bierbaur, College of Information and Communications, USC. / The State
Charles Bierbauer
Position: Dean, University of South Carolina College of Information and Communications. Retires after current academic year.
Salary: $206,590
Major accomplishments: Moving the journalism school from the bowels of the 47-year-old Carolina Coliseum to a newly renovated, three-story building with state-of-the-art technology on USC’s historic Horseshoe; helping to guide the J-school into the digital age of journalism; championing Cocky’s Reading Express.
What the college needs for its next leader: The college’s next leader needs all the tools of a traditional university president: A visionary with heavy academic or real-world experience who can be the college’s public face to fundraisers, students and parents. Key will be developing partnerships and showing enthusiasm for both major schools in the college. USC President Harris Pastides said a successor will be named this summer in time for the start of the fall semester.
The college’s importance to the Midlands: The college trains South Carolina’s next generation of journalists, advertisers, public relations experts, librarians. USC’s J-school is home to more than 1,500 future communication professionals. Its School of Library and Information Science houses the S.C. Center for Children’s Books and Literacy and Cocky’s Reading Express, a program that promotes childhood literacy across South Carolina.
Paula Harper Bethea, South Carolina Education Lottery. / The State
Paula Harper Bethea
Position: Executive director of the South Carolina Education Lottery, left in October
Salary: $226,829
Major accomplishments: Building the agency from its infancy, and insuring its integrity with a public that might or might not agree with the existence of a lottery. She is also known for her frequent appearances on lottery commercials, and was active in helping bring the Confederate flag down from the State House dome in 2000.
What the state lottery needs for its next leader: Someone to continue Bethea’s shepherding of the agency, oversee the contract for and installation of new ticket dispensing terminals and be the caretaker of the public trust.
The state lottery’s importance to the Midlands: The SC Education Lottery has provided the Legislature with $4.6 billion from 2002 to present to support educational programs.
Karen Brosius, Columbia Museum of Art. / The State
Karen Brosius
Position: Executive director of Columbia Museum of Art. Leaves at the end of January to become president of Careers through Culinary Arts Program in New York.
Salary: $130,000
Major accomplishments: Under her leadership, the museum won the prestigious National Medal of Museum and Library Service in April.
What the museum of art needs for its next leader: The next leader will need to build on the positive trajectory set forth by Brosius and oversee the upcoming renovations while continuing to bring new groups of people to the museum.
The museum’s importance to the Midlands: The museum helped bring about downtown transformation, specifically Main Street.
James Brown III, Richland County Recreation Commission. / The State
James Brown III
Position: Director of the Richland County Recreation Commission
Salary: $151,800
Major issues: Longtime director James Brown III retired in October after being indicted a few days before on charges of misconduct in office. The indictment followed lawsuits that accuse Brown of sexual harassment, nepotism and creating a hostile work environment.
What the recreation commission needs for its next leader: Steady leadership. No controversy. The county’s legislative delegation is evaluating more than 60 applicants to fill five vacant seats on the board that oversees the agency, whose members are officially appointed by the governor. Former Gov. Nikki Haley recently removed the majority of the board, others resigned amid reports of a criminal investigation.
The commission’s importance to the Midlands: A taxpayer funded agency that provides recreational outlets in 40 facilities for thousands of young people and adults in Richland County.
Lady June Cole, Allen University. / The State
Lady June Cole
Position: President, Allen University. Fired in September.
Salary: $245,303
Major accomplishments: Secured recertification of accreditation, raised $2.9 million for the renovation of the historic Chappelle Auditorium, stabilized enrollment at roughly 600 students and improved retention and graduation rates.
What the university needs for its next leader: Allen’s next president will need to be able to conserve resources, expand revenue streams outside of undergraduate tuition, work as an active partner in the community surrounding the campus and focus on access, affordability and success in the classroom.
The university’s importance to the Midlands: Like Benedict College, Allen offers a landing spot for first-generation college students. It offers 21 concentrations in eight majors, including math, natural sciences, humanities, business administration, religion and social sciences.
Beth Dinndorf, Columbia College. / The State
Beth Dinndorf
Position: President, Columbia College. Retires after current school year.
Salary: $172,475 (per 2015 990 form)
Major accomplishments: In her five years at the helm, Dinndorf received a $100,000 Mellon Grant for Columbia College and established the McNair Center for Entrepreneurism. Dinndorf also helped develop the Institute for Leadership and Professional Excellence and created online programs and new partnerships with technical colleges.
What the college needs for its next leader: The next president will face challenges. Last year, Columbia College eliminated five academic majors and two minors as a cost-cutting measure, after the college cut tuition by nearly $10,000 to boost enrollment. Other single-gender schools are also struggling. Dinndorf says the next president needs to “continue to grow in the areas that students of today are looking for.”
The college’s importance to the Midlands: The 163-year-old private, Methodist-affiliated college touts the benefits of a low student-to-teacher ratio, and building up women for leadership roles. Dinndorf said 93 percent of 2016 graduates landed in jobs or graduate school within six months.
Debbie Hamm, Richland 2 school district. / The State
Debbie Hamm
Position: Richland 2 superintendent. Retires after current school year. Assistant superintendent Baron Davis has been chosen to succeed her.
Salary: $215,321
Major accomplishments: Hamm, who gave the district a year’s notice of her departure, created the foundation for the values that celebrate its diverse cultures. She oversaw the hiring of the district’s first diversity officer. She put emphasis on rethinking discipline in schools through a task force that helped reduce expulsions and suspensions as well as creation of a program that emphasizes the importance of good behavior.
What the district needs for its next leader: The district has been involved in reviewing and updating its strategic plan that will guide the school system for the next five years. Richland 2 also must continue to recruit and retain the best teachers.
The district’s importance to the Midlands: Richland 2 is metropolitan Columbia’s largest school district. It has 40 schools and 27,000 students.
Herb Hayden, S.C. Ethics Commission. / The State
Herb Hayden
Position: Former S.C. Ethics Commission executive director. Retired in 2016.
Salary: $72,736
Major accomplishments: Oversaw the commission’s handling of high-profile ethics cases against former Govs. Nikki Haley and Mark Sanford, S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson, S.C. Treasurer Curtis Loftis and former S.C. Lt. Govs. Ken Ard and Henry McMaster.
What the commission needs for its next leader: The next director will oversee the newly appointed commission’s transition to reviewing ethics complaints against state lawmakers, something previously handled exclusively by the S.C. House and Senate ethics committees.
The commission’s importance to the Midlands: The commission is the first stop for ethics complaints against public officials, including in the Midlands, and statewide office holders. As of April 1, the commission also will review ethics complaints against state lawmakers.
Satch Krantz, Riverbanks Zoo & Gardens. / The State
Palmer “Satch” Krantz
Position: President and CEO of Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. Retires in June.
Salary: $178,665
Major accomplishments: Helped to create Riverbanks and ushered it through three major expansions, making it one of the largest mid-sized zoos in the country.
What the zoo needs for its next leader: The zoo’s next leader has big shoes to fill and will need to work with various city leaders and partnership effectively the way Krantz did to succeed.
The zoo’s importance to the Midlands: Riverbanks is an economic force for the Columbia area, as Krantz noted in a 2015 interview, generating more than $60 million in sales annually and creating more than 700 jobs. It is also a tourism boon as the No. 1 ticketed tourist attraction in the state.
Linda O'Bryon, SCETV and SC Public Radio. / The State
Linda O’Bryon
Position: President and CEO of South Carolina ETV and SC Public Radio. Retires this fall.
Salary: $138,708
Major accomplishments: Opened a new radio production facility, completed a major renovation of the ETV Telecommunications Center and secured funding to shore up an infrastructure, including 600 towers around the state. Presided over the launch of a number of national and local program series and specials, including the popular PBS series “A Chef’s Life,” and the national town hall meeting, “America After Charleston.”
What ETV need fors its next leader: Someone who can lead the organization through a challenging economic environment and be adept at fundraising and working with the Legislature, governments and private donors.
ETV’s importance to the Midlands: SCETV and SC Public Radio are South Carolina’s statewide media outlet for educational television, radio and the web.
David Swinton, Benedict College. / The State
David Swinton
Position: President, Benedict College. Retires in June.
Salary: $322,698
Major accomplishments: Guided the college through a campus building boom; grew the campus and its student body; revitalized the nearby community by purchasing and renovating more than 50 abandoned homes and businesses, eventually selling them to faculty and other members of the community.
What Benedict needs for its next leader: Benedict needs a leader who can navigate the choppy financial waters historically black colleges have faced in the 21st century as they compete for African-American students with schools that once barred them. Benedict’s next president must keep the budget balanced while creating business partnerships he or she can then tout to potential students.
Benedict’s importance to the Midlands: Benedict College hangs its hat on creating social mobility. Like other historically black colleges, Benedict has become a haven for first-generation college students of little means. It estimates a local annual economic impact of more than $106.7 million.
