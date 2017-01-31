S.C. State enrollment continuing to rise

Enrollment is rising slowly at S.C. State University.
This spring, enrollment at the state’s only public historically black college is 2,634, up from 2,610 a year ago, S.C. State president James Clark said Tuesday.
“People are believing in the university,” Clark said, after he and other officials from the Orangeburg university presented the school’s budget request for fiscal year that starts July 1, asking lawmakers for $26.6 million.
S.C. State is on the rebound after almost drowning in millions of dollars in unpaid bills.
The school’s financial troubles started when its previous leaders failed to cut its budget to match its falling enrollment, which peaked at more than 4,000.
In 2015, lawmakers fired the school’s trustees, replacing them with a board headed by developer Charles Way, a former state Commerce Department secretary. Last year, S.C. budget writers agreed to forgive $12 million the state had loaned the school to pay its overdue bills.
Now, the school wants money to upgrade its information technology systems, $8.5 million to renovate a dorm and $2 million to replace roofs. The school also is asking lawmakers for nearly $1 million to aid student enrollment and retention initiatives.
For this spring semester, new students — transfer students or freshmen — are up to 168 from 89 last year.
Enrollment traditionally is down during the spring because some students graduate in December or do not return after the fall semester, Clark said.
Last fall, S.C. State enrolled 2,905 students, beating its goal of 2,900.
