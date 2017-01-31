As McCain’s resistance fades, Mulvaney looks set as budget chief

A few days ago, Donald Trump’s choice as budget chief, U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney, R-S.C., appeared headed for a tough Wednesday of Senate confirmation votes.
Mulvaney always had been among the top targets for Senate Democrats, who disagree with his fierce brand of fiscal conservatism. Then, U.S. Sen. John McCain of Arizona, a leading voice among Republicans, expressed displeasure with Mulvaney’s past commitment to budget cuts in defense.
That created some suspense as to how Mulvaney, nominated to be director of the federal Office of Management and Budget, would fare Wednesday. Two Senate committees, Homeland Security and Budget, will vote on whether to approve Mulvaney’s nomination and send it to the full Senate. If approved, the Senate might take a final vote on Mulvaney’s new job by as soon as late this week.
Last week, McCain said he was leaning toward a “no” vote, which would have meant turmoil — though not doom — for the nomination. Asked Tuesday his leanings, McCain made it clear he was not a certain “no.”
“I'll let you know,” McCain said.
While hardly an endorsement, it is a softening of a position McCain had taken during one Mulvaney confirmation hearings. “You’ve spent your entire congressional career pitting the debt against our military and each time, at least for you, our military was less important,” McCain had lectured Mulvaney.
While a single Republican “no” vote would cause some uneasiness, it would hardly mean Mulvaney’s rejection. Republicans control 52 of the Senate’s 100 seats. With Vice President Mike Pence as the tie-breaking vote, it would take three Republicans breaking ranks and all Democrats standing in opposition to reject Mulvaney’s nomination. So far, among Republicans, only McCain has expressed reservations.
Outside of McCain, Mulvaney looks to have weathered questions about his anti-debt views and problems with a former nanny — failing to pay taxes on her job and not filing paperwork to prove she was a legal worker in the United States.
Mulvaney got a boost when U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., usually McCain’s partner in putting military matters first, described Mulvaney as a friend.
“I understand and respect Sen. McCain’s concerns about defense funding,” Graham said Tuesday. “But we have a president who believes in defense. I think that Mick will provide a level of understanding of the budget that will help us make a stronger defense.”
Other Republicans offered strong support.
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., smiled when asked whether Mulvaney’s confirmation might be in trouble. “He'll be just fine.”
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was equally unconcerned, saying, “He’s a good man, and a strong pick to lead OMB.”
U.S. Sen. James Inhofe, R-Okla., also known as strong military advocate, said, “I don’t have any doubts that he'll be confirmed.”
Mulvaney will have more trouble with Democrats, who have been vocal critics since his nomination was announced in December. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said he couldn’t speak for all Democrats, “but I intend to vote against him.”
But Democratic votes won’t be enough to halt Mulvaney’s confirmation.
U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., a budget committee member, said Mulvaney’s confirmation would signify a new era among Republicans.
“We can’t be either military hawks or deficit hawks,” he said. “One of the greatest threats to American security that we face today is the national debt. We have to be hawkish on both matters if we want a secure future. For that, Mulvaney has the right experience and the right heart for OMB.”
