Politics & Government

February 6, 2017 2:13 PM

Upstate rally in support of immigration order set for Monday

By Tesalon Felicien

Greenville News

A rally in support of President Donald Trump's immigration order is scheduled to take place on Monday in downtown Greenville.

The rally, organized by Jack Logan, founder of Put Down The Guns Now Young People, is set to begin at 3 p.m. at One City Plaza on 103 N. Main St.

Over the weekend, a crowd of about 500 assembled at the location to protest in support of refugees and immigrants, over a week after the president issued an executive order banning refugees and visitors from several predominantly Muslim countries.

Related content

Politics & Government

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

More than 1,000 demonstrators protest Trump's immigration ban at Raleigh airport

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos