Today at the SC State House: Raising the gas tax?

A boost in the state’s gas tax to help fund road work will be up for discussion at the S.C. State House today.
A subcommittee of the House Ways and Means Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. to discuss H.3516, a.k.a. the proposed gas tax increase.
The bill would phase in an increase in the “motor fuel user fee” over five years, increase the road tax “in the same manner,” as well as increase the fee for registering a motor vehicle.
Elsewhere at the State House today:
▪ 9 a.m. Leadership Greer, Blatt Room 321
▪ 9 a.m. House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Subcommittee of the Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt Room 110
▪ 10 a.m. SC Legislative Black Caucus, Gressette Room 207
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Finance Transportation and Regulatory Subcommittee Budget Hearing, Gressette Room 307
▪ 10:30 a.m. House Ways and Means Legislative Subcommittee, Blatt Room 521
▪ 10:30 a.m. House Ways and Means Higher Education and Technical Schools Budget Subcommittee, Blatt Room 511
▪ 11 a.m. Senate Finance Constitutional Subcommittee Budget Hearing, Gressette Room 408
▪ 11 a.m. Senate Finance K-12 Education Subcommittee Budget Hearing, Gressette Room 308
▪ 11 a.m. Senate Judiciary Committee, Gressette Room 105
▪ 11 a.m. House Minority Caucus, Blatt Room 305
▪ (1 hour after the House adjourns) House Transportation Subcommittee on H.3247, Blatt Room 433
▪ (Upon adjournment of the House) House Majority Caucus, Blatt Room 112
▪ 2:30 p.m. House Ways and Means Higher Education and Technical Schools Budget Subcommittee, Blatt Room 112
▪ 2:30 p.m. House Labor Commerce and Industry Public Utilities Subcommittee on H.3652, Blatt Room 403
▪ 2:30 p.m. (or 1 1/2 hours upon adjournment of the House, whichever is later) House Judiciary Committee, Blatt Room 516
▪ (1½ hours after the House adjourns or upon the Call of the Chair) House Ways and Means Public Education and Special Schools Subcommittee, Blatt Room 521
▪ 3 p.m. House 3-M Subcommittee II, Occupational Regulation and Licensing Boards on H.3135 and H.3349, Blatt Room 427
▪ 3 p.m. House Agriculture Subcommittee on H.3009, Blatt Room 410
▪ 3 p.m. (or 1 1/2 hours after the House adjourns) House Ways and Means Healthcare Budget Subcommittee, Blatt Room 108
