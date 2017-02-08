Today at the SC State House: Leatherman gets his portrait

The state’s most powerful senator will be immortalized today when his official portrait is unveiled at the S.C. State House.
A portrait commemorating the service of Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, will be unveiled at 4 p.m.
Leatherman has served as the Senate’s president pro tempore since 2014, filling one of the most powerful offices in state government. Just two weeks ago, Leatherman resigned the post rather than become lieutenant governor when that job became vacant, then was re-elected to the Senate’s top job after Kevin Bryant was chosen for the less powerful position instead.
Elsewhere on the State House’s busy schedule:
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Finance Criminal Justice Subcommittee Budget Hearing, Gressette Room 207
▪ 9 a.m. House Education and Public Works K-12 Subcommittee on H.3515, Blatt Room 433
▪ 9 a.m. College of Charleston, Blatt Room 321
▪ 9 a.m. House Medical, Military, Public and Municipal Affairs Subcommittee I, Health and Environmental Affairs on H.3420 and H.3438, Blatt Room 427
▪ 9 a.m. House Judiciary Special Laws Subcommittee on H.3003, H.3114, H.3231 and H.3565, Blatt Room 511
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Education K-12 Subcommittee, Gressette Room 209
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Higher Education Subcommittee, Gressette Room 407
▪ 11 a.m. Senate Banking and Insurance Committee, Gressette Room 308
▪ (Immediately upon adjournment of the House) House Judiciary Constitutional Laws Subcommittee, Blatt Room 516
▪ (1 hour upon adjournment of the House) House Education and Public Works Committee, Blatt Room 433
▪ 1:30 p.m. Senate Medical Affairs Subcommittee, Gressette Room 209
▪ 2 p.m. (or 1 hour after adjournment of the Senate) Joint Committee on Pension Systems Review, Gressette Room 308
▪ 2 p.m. (or 1 hour after the House adjourns) House Agriculture Subcommittee on H.3069 and H.3619, Blatt Room 410
▪ 2 p.m. (or 30 minutes after the House adjourns) House Labor, Commerce and Industry Executive Subcommittee on H.3650 and H.3651, Blatt Room 403
▪ 4 p.m. A Portrait to Commemorate the Service of the Honorable Hugh K. Leatherman, Sr., State House, Senate Chamber
Who’s Schmoozing Who?
▪ 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Legislative Breakfast - AARP South Carolina, Blatt Room 112
▪ Noon - 2 p.m. Legislative Luncheon--South Carolina Association of Community Economic Development (Members Only), Blatt Room 112
