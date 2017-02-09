Today at the SC State House: Gas tax moves forward

S.C. legislators today take the next step toward raising the gas tax, even as new Gov. Henry McMaster says it should only be a “last resort” to fixing the state’s road problems.
The full House Ways and Means Committee is slated to take up H.3516, the bill to raise the state’s gas tax. A subcommittee of Ways and Means reviewed the bill on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, McMaster reiterated Wednesday that he would only consider signing a higher tax into law as a “last resort” if there is no other source of revenue to fix the state’s crumbling infrastructure.
Elsewhere at the State House today:
▪ 8 a.m. - 11 a.m. Legislative Group (Rep. Terry Alexander), Blatt Room 305
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Finance Constitutional Subcommittee Budget Hearing, Gressette Room 408
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Labor, Commerce and Industry Committee, Gressette Room 308
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on S.115, S.116 and S.126, Gressette Room 207
▪ 9 a.m. House Labor, Commerce and Industry Committee, Blatt Room 403
▪ 9 a.m. House Environment and Natural Resources Subcommittee of the Regulations and Administrative Procedures Committee, Blatt Room 409
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Corrections and Penology Subcommittee on S.19 and S.20, Gressette Room 209
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Finance Natural Resources and Economic Development Subcommittee, Gressette Room 407
▪ (Immediately upon adjournment of the House) Ways and Means Committee, Blatt Room 521
▪ (15 minutes after the House adjourns) Freshmen Caucus, Blatt Room 321
▪ Noon Legislative Group (Rep. Terry Alexander), Blatt Room 112
▪ (Immediately upon adjournment of the Ways and Means Full Committee meeting) Ways and Means Higher Education and Technical Schools Budget Subcommittee, Blatt Room 521
▪ 2:30 p.m. Healthcare and Regulatory Subcommittee of the Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt Room 318
Who’s Schmoozing Who?
▪ 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Legislative Breakfast - State Farm Insurance Companies, Blatt Room 112
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @bristowathome, @buzzatthestate
Comments