Graham: Senate stopping Warren comments ‘long overdue’

Lindsey Graham was glad to see his Republican colleagues halt Elizabeth Warren’s comments about Jeff Sessions on the Senate floor on Tuesday.
Graham told conservative radio host Mike Gallagher the Senate’s action was “long overdue,” as reported in The Hill.
“Because you’re reading a letter from somebody that defames the senator is not a reason to ignore it,” Graham said. “The bottom line is, it was long overdue with her. I mean, she is clearly running for the nomination in 2020.”
Warren was stopped from reading a critical letter from Coretta Scott King, the widow of Martin Luther King, after her fellow senators voted that she was “impugning” Sessions. As a fellow senator, personal criticism of the Alabama senator was considered a violation of Senate rules.
“The Democratic Party is being pushed really hard by the most extreme voices in their community, and they just don’t know how to handle it,” Graham said.
“If they empower her, then I think the Democratic Party is going to lose its way with the vast majority of the American people.”
Warren’s comments on Tuesday were ruled a violation of Senate Rule 19 – a rule implemented after a fistfight broke out between South Carolina’s two senators in 1902.
Sessions was ultimately confirmed as the nation’s new attorney general on Wednesday.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
